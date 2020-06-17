- ITV Report
Boris Johnson involved in car crash while leaving Parliament after PMQs
Boris Johnson has been involved in a car crash while leaving Parliament after being quizzed by Keir Starmer at PMQs.
The prime minister was not injured in the collision which saw his silver Jaguar being "rear ended" by a Range Rover travelling behind.
A protester was detained after running in front of the prime minister's car as it left the Houses of Parliament.
In video posted on an anti-Brexit protester's Twitter page a bang could be heard, before officers rushed to arrest the supposedly Kurdish protester.
A Number 10 spokesperson confirmed the car was Mr Johnson’s, adding: “I think the video speaks for itself as to what happened. No reports of anybody being injured.”
The spokesperson said Mr Johnson was travelling in the car at the time.