Boris Johnson involved in car crash while leaving Parliament after PMQs

Boris Johnson has been involved in a car crash while leaving Parliament after being quizzed by Keir Starmer at PMQs.

The prime minister was not injured in the collision which saw his silver Jaguar being "rear ended" by a Range Rover travelling behind.

A protester was detained after running in front of the prime minister's car as it left the Houses of Parliament.

In video posted on an anti-Brexit protester's Twitter page a bang could be heard, before officers rushed to arrest the supposedly Kurdish protester.