Churchill statue uncovered ahead of French president’s visit

The cleaned-up statue of Sir Winston Churchill has been uncovered in London’s Parliament Square in time for the visit of French President Emmanuel Macron.

It was boxed off after being daubed with graffiti, accusing the former PM of being a racist, during a Black Lives Matter (BLM) protest.

Nearby central London statues of leaders Nelson Mandela and Mahatma Gandhi, plus the Cenotaph, were also boarded up, but Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said it “would not be a great look” for the Churchill statue to be covered during Mr Macron’s visit.

The BLM protest was triggered by the death of unarmed black man George Floyd at the hands of police in the US in May.

It was followed by violent scenes last weekend when far-right demonstrators clashed with officers near the Palace of Westminster and Trafalgar Square.