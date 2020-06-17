Inflation falls to four-year low after record drop in fuel prices

UK inflation fell to its lowest level in four years last month after a record drop in fuel prices and as clothing and energy costs continued to tumble, official figures have shown.

The Office for National Statistics (ONS) said the rate of Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation fell to 0.5% in May from 0.8% in April – the lowest since June 2016.

The CPI is a measure of price changes of normal goods and services which a household will buy.

But the ONS said that using an alternative basket of goods, which removes items not available due to the coronavirus crisis, CPI would have been even lower – at 0.4% in May.