Labour urges Government to bring forward aviation rescue deal to save jobs

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has urged the Government to bring forward a rescue deal to save thousands of aviation jobs amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Several major airlines have announced job cuts, while the Commons Transport Committee branded British Airways a “national disgrace” over its treatment of its workforce.

Sir Keir is calling for a package which requires airlines to halt moves to sack swathes of staff, make climate commitments and to ensure their tax base is in the UK.

He said: “Labour called for and welcomed the furlough scheme, but it is not a long-term solution to the oncoming jobs crisis.