Locations across Britain for new access to cash pilot initiative revealed

Eight locations across Britain have been chosen to take part in an initiative to help improve communities’ access to cash. The areas which successfully applied to take part in the Community Access to Cash Pilot (CACP) initiative will work with the banking industry to look at solutions to keeping cash viable for people and businesses. Ways to make improvements could include, for example, installing new ATMs, having a place for retailers to deposit cash locally, or sharing bank branch facilities. There will also be a focus on “digital inclusion”. Better broadband connections or improved digital skills could be ways to help people to access money. Solutions could vary depending on the needs of a community.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The locations chosen are Ampthill in Bedforshire, Burslem in Staffordshire, Botton Village in North Yorkshire, Cambuslang in South Lanarkshire, Denny in Falkirk, Hay-on-Wye in Powys, Lulworth in Dorset, and Rochford in Essex. Further locations will be confirmed in the coming weeks. The pilot initiative is led by Natalie Ceeney, who chaired the Access to Cash Review. The findings will be published in early 2021. Cash use has plummeted during the coronavirus outbreak, with many shops encouraging people to pay by card and people visiting ATMs less often. According to UK Finance, 7.4 million people rarely or never used cash in 2019 – but 2.1 million used cash regularly. Ms Ceeney said: “Over the past decade we’ve seen a massive shift from cash to digital payments, and Covid-19 has accelerated that trend further. “But we know that digital payments don’t yet work for everyone, and for many individuals and communities, cash remains essential.

Hay-on-Wye is one of the locations in the pilot scheme Credit: PA