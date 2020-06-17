Matt Hancock denies government U-turn on free school meals and praises 'Daniel Rashford'

The Health Secretary referred to England forward Marcus Rashford as 'Daniel'. Credit: PA

Health Secretary Matt Hancock has denied the government made an embarrassing U-turn on free school meals in England and mistakenly praised "Daniel Rashford" rather than Marcus Rashford for his campaign. The England footballer successfully brought about a change in policy after his campaign to extend the food voucher scheme into the summer holidays. The 22-year-old Manchester United striker has been praised by Prime Minister Boris Johnson for his highly personal campaign, speaking out about his own experience of the schemes.

Mr Hancock denied, however, that the government had made a U-turn on the policy, despite a spokesperson for the Department for Education initially stating the national voucher scheme “will not run during the summer holidays”. Speaking on Wednesday morning, Mr Hancock told Sky News: "Righty-ho, I will tell you what happened, the Prime Minister talked to Daniel Rashford [sic], he considered it and made his decision – I think it’s terrific".

The health secretary later blamed the early morning start for using the wrong name and said he may have had "Harry Potter on the mind" when he referred to Marcus Rashford as "Daniel Rashford". "My seven-year-old listens to Harry Potter and reads Harry Potter avidly, including at 5.30 this morning when I got up to do this morning’s media round," he told LBC. Responding on Twitter Rashford wrote: "I’ve been called much worse over the last couple of days."

The 22-year-old has now said he is considering the "next steps" for the campaign. He told BBC Breakfast "I think this is only going to be successful throughout the summer period so we’ve bought ourselves six weeks of time now to plan and figure out what’s next and keep taking steps forward. "I don’t want this to be the end of it because there are definitely more steps that need to be taken. So we just need to analyse the response." The Manchester United striker added that people are "struggling all year round" and said he now wants to learn "how we can help them best" in the future.

In his initial call for the U-turn, Rashford spoke about his personal experience relying on similar schemes:

Rashford initially wrote an open letter on Monday asking the government to reverse its decision not to award free school meals vouchers to vulnerable children outside term time. At first a Department for Education spokesperson said that the national voucher scheme was not being extended - followed by a series of bizarre responses from ministers to the call.

But, amid mounting pressure, Number 10 said on Tuesday that the government would provide a Covid Summer Food Fund to reflect the fact that families face an "unprecedented situation" over the holidays. Downing Street announced a one-off £120 million fund - which will benefit some 1.3 million children in England over the six-week summer period. Boris Johnson later congratulated Rashford on the campaign, saying the policy change was the "right thing to do".

