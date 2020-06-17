New Zealand PM slams 'unacceptable failure' after two women test positive for coronavirus following UK visit

It is an “unacceptable failure” that two women - who were later found to have coronavirus - in New Zealand were allowed to leave quarantine before being tested, New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has said.

The pair had recently returned from London, where they had visited a dying parent, and were granted an exemption to leave their mandatory 14-day quarantine early on compassionate grounds.

They then travelled by car from Auckland to Wellington, where they tested positive for the virus.

“This case represents an unacceptable failure of the system.

"It should never have happened, and it cannot be repeated,” she said, adding a top military leader will oversee border quarantine measures.