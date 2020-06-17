North Korea to redeploy military to inter-Korea cooperation sites

North Korea will redeploy troops to the inter-Korea tourist and economic sites near its border with South Korea, Pyongyang said. The military steps come a day after it blew up an inter-Korean liaison office just north of the Korean border in an escalation of tensions between the rivals. The North’s General Staff said its military units will be deployed at the sites of the Diamond tourism project and the Kaesong industrial complex, both located just north of the heavily fortified border. Once symbols of inter-Korean cooperation, the sites have been shuttered amid animosities over North Korea’s nuclear programme for years.

Smoke rises in the North Korean border town of Kaesong, seen from Paju, after North Korea blew up a liaison office Credit: Yonhap/AP

Pyongyang said it would also resume military exercises and re-establish guard posts in front-line areas and fly propaganda balloons toward South Korea. These steps means that North Korea will nullify a 2018 deal with South Korea aimed at lowering military tensions at border areas. Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, issued a separate statement saying North Korea had rebuffed a recent offer by South Korean president Moon Jae-in to send special envoys to Pyongyang to defuse animosities. She said Mr Moon had offered to dispatch his National Security Director Chung Eui-yong and director of National Intelligence Service Suh Hun at the earliest possible date that North Korea would want.

A South Korean army soldier patrols at the Unification Bridge, which leads to the Panmunjom border village in the Demilitarized Zone Credit: Ahn Young-joon/AP