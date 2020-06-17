Officials join Aston Villa and Sheffield United players to take a knee as Premier League returns

All players and match officials took a knee at the start of the match at Villa Park in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Referee Michael Oliver blew the whistle for kick-off, before he and his officials joined all the Aston Villa and Sheffield United players in kneeling for around 10 seconds.

As all players across the Premiere League will do, both teams warmed up in Black Lives Matters movement t-shirts with names on the back of the match shirts replaced with the same message for the remainder of the season.

The players and officials also observed a one-minutes silence before kick off to honour those who have died during the coronavirus pandemic.