- ITV Report
PMQs: Child poverty and coronavirus on agenda as Sir Keir Starmer grills Boris Johnson
Child poverty and coronavirus are among several issues Sir Keir Starmer will grill Boris Johnson over at Prime Minister's Questions.
The Labour leader is set to stick the knife into a government which on Wednesday performed a major policy U-turn on children's summer holiday food vouchers in England, and scrapped a department Sir Keir described as the UK's "best performing and most important".
The Labour leader is likely to quiz Boris Johnson over his original decision to reject a proposal to give free food vouchers to disadvantaged children during the summer holidays.
There will also be questions over why the Department for International Trade was merged with the Foreign Commonwealth Office, a move the Labour leader labelled a "poor attempt at distraction".
He's also expected to urge the prime minister to bring forward a rescue deal to save thousands of aviation jobs amid the coronavirus pandemic.
Several major airlines have announced job cuts, while the Commons Transport Committee branded British Airways a “national disgrace” over its treatment of its workforce.
Sir Keir is calling for a package which requires airlines to halt moves to sack swathes of staff, make climate commitments and to ensure their tax base is in the UK.