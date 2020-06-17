PMQs: Child poverty and coronavirus on agenda as Sir Keir Starmer grills Boris Johnson

Child poverty and coronavirus are among several issues Sir Keir Starmer will grill Boris Johnson over at Prime Minister's Questions.

The Labour leader is set to stick the knife into a government which on Wednesday performed a major policy U-turn on children's summer holiday food vouchers in England, and scrapped a department Sir Keir described as the UK's "best performing and most important".

The Labour leader is likely to quiz Boris Johnson over his original decision to reject a proposal to give free food vouchers to disadvantaged children during the summer holidays.

There will also be questions over why the Department for International Trade was merged with the Foreign Commonwealth Office, a move the Labour leader labelled a "poor attempt at distraction".