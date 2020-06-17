Jurgen Klopp vows to win Premier League for four-year-old terminally ill child

Jurgen Klopp left a special message for William, who has been diagnosed with cancer. Credit: Inch by Inch Mental Health UK/ GoFundMe

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said his team will give everything to win the Premier League title for a four-year-old terminally ill fan. The Merseyside team could win their first ever Premier League title next Sunday against Everton at Goodison Park if nearest rivals Manchester City slip up against Arsenal on Wednesday. Klopp said his team will be thinking of young William Watkins during their push for the title.

Last week, William's family received the heartbreaking news his cancer had spread from his brain to his spine. Without immediate chemotherapy, his parents Ian and Nicola have been told he may not survive past eight weeks. Klopp recorded a message which was posted by the mental health charity Inch by Inch Mental Health UK, telling William: "I heard you have not the best time at the moment; I'm sorry for that. "I really feel for you. "But we can lift it a little bit by starting the Premier League again, and we'll play again for you.

“Not alone for you, but especially for you. "We will give our everything to fulfil our big, big, big, target this year. “On Sunday, late-night we will start playing against Everton and from that moment on we will again fight with all we have especially for you. “I will tell the boys, and I hope you can use that power to fight as well, and I wish you all the best, and I hope to see you soon, yours Jurgen Klopp. “And don't forget, you will never walk alone."

William has also received messages of support from Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson and a signed shirt from Harvey Elliot. A link to William's GoFundMe page is here. Ahead of the league’s resumption on Wednesday evening, Aston Villa chief executive Christian Purslow urged fans not to gather outside the stadium. Villa host Sheffield United in the first fixture in English top flight football since the start of the coronavirus outbreak which halted the league for more than three months. The remaining games of the 2019-20 season will be broadcast on television to deter fans from going to stadia, with all matches to be played behind closed doors.

Villa fans have been urged to stay away from the stadium as the Premier League prepares to restart. Credit: PA