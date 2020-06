Public warned not to risk starting countryside fires with barbecues on days out

A significant rise in people bringing barbecues to the countryside as lockdown eases is increasing the risk of wildfires after a dry spring, the National Trust warned. National Trust rangers said they have seen an increase in litter and people using disposable barbecues or making fires in the countryside as the easing of coronavirus restrictions coincides with spells of fine weather. But despite some recent rainfall, the record-breaking sunny spring has left many landscapes dry and at risk of fires starting and spreading quickly, the conservation organisation said.

People are being urged not to start barbecues or campfires and to take litter home Credit: Colin Lane

As people flock to enjoy countryside and coastal beauty spots, the National Trust is urging them not to bring a barbecue or light a campfire when they visit, and to take their litter home with them. The trust has seen several large blazes on its land since the start of April, including one at Froward Point, Devon, on May 24 which was started by a barbecue and took six fire engines and a police helicopter to extinguish. Other recent blazes, with unknown causes, include a large fire at Thurstaston Common, the Wirral, on May 28, burning heathland that is home to lizards and tiger beetles, and a large fire on Marsden Moor, West Yorkshire, on April 6, after which burnt curlew eggs were found. The wildfire warning comes as people head to the countryside and coasts in large numbers to enjoy the relaxing of lockdown rules. The late May bank holiday saw beauty spots including Formby Beach in Merseyside, Birling Gap in East Sussex and the North York Moors recording their busiest day ever for visitor numbers, the National Trust said. At Studland Beach, which the trust said is at extreme risk of wildfire, fire crews put out 30 unattended barbecues in one night.

A single spark from a barbecue can start a serious fire, National Trust warns Credit: National Trust/PA