Pubs left in limbo over July opening date, Boris Johnson told

The pub industry is urging the Prime Minister to let them know by Friday if they can open next month instead of keeping them in “limbo.”

Coronavirus lockdown forced all pubs to close their doors on March 20, however with other sectors of the economy now reopening, publicans are demanding details on when they too might be allowed.

Chief executives of leading brewers and pub operators wrote to Boris Johnson to warn him that the sector has reached “crisis point” and needs to know that they can open from July 4.

The companies include international, regional, family and independent brewers, as well and national and regional pub operators who collectively brew 90% of the beer in Britain and own 20,000 pubs.

As the government announced gyms might reopen at 'start of July at the very earliest', the PM was warned how hundreds of thousands of jobs could be lost and pubs could close permanently unless the the July 4 date is confirmed.