Red, white and blue 'national branding' makeover on military plane used by Boris Johnson will cost nearly £1,000,000

An RAF VIP plane used by the Prime Minister and the royal family is to have a "national branding" makeover at a cost of nearly £1million.

The grey Voyager jet is to get a £900,000 red, white and blue paint job as part of a pre-planned overhaul.

The Union flag-style rebrand will allow the RAF Voyager to continue to participate in military work, according to Number 10.

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “The RAF Voyager used by the royal family and the Prime Minister is currently in Cambridgeshire for pre-planned repainting.

“This will mean that the plane can better represent the UK around the world with national branding, similar to many other leaders’ planes, while also retaining its military air-to-air refuelling capability.”