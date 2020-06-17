Removal of Cecil Rhodes statue backed by Oxford college

The statue of Cecil Rhodes in Oriel College. Credit: PA

The governing body of an Oxford University college has “expressed their wish” to remove a statue of Cecil Rhodes, following a campaign for it to be taken down. A statement by Oriel College on Wednesday said the governing body had voted in favour of launching an independent inquiry into controversy surrounding the monument. The college said it had “expressed their wish to remove the statue of Cecil Rhodes and the King Edward Street Plaque” to the commission.

Protests have called for the statue’s removal Credit: Steve Parsons/PA

It follows a long-running campaign demanding the removal of the Rhodes statue, which gained renewed attention in recent weeks. “The governing body of Oriel College has today voted to launch an independent commission of inquiry into the key issues surrounding the Rhodes statue,” the statement said. “They also expressed their wish to remove the statue of Cecil Rhodes and the King Edward Street Plaque. This is what they intend to convey to the independent commission of inquiry. “Both of these decisions were reached after a thoughtful period of debate and reflection and with the full awareness of the impact these decisions are likely to have in Britain and around the world.

Large demonstrations have been held outside the college. Credit: PA