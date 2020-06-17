Russian President Putin installs coronavirus 'disinfectant tunnel'

Russia's president Vladimir Putin has had a "disinfectant tunnel" installed at his residence to protect against coronavirus.

A video posted by Russian news agency Ria Novosti shows staff entering the device and being sprayed with what appears to be disinfectant solution.

The Russian president's popularity has plummeted in recent weeks due to his administration's perceived ineffective response to Covid-19.

Russia has seen well over half-a-million confirmed cases of coronavirus, the third highest infection number in the world.

More than 7,400 people have also died of the respiratory illness in the country.