- ITV Report
Russian President Putin installs coronavirus 'disinfectant tunnel'
Russia's president Vladimir Putin has had a "disinfectant tunnel" installed at his residence to protect against coronavirus.
A video posted by Russian news agency Ria Novosti shows staff entering the device and being sprayed with what appears to be disinfectant solution.
The Russian president's popularity has plummeted in recent weeks due to his administration's perceived ineffective response to Covid-19.
Russia has seen well over half-a-million confirmed cases of coronavirus, the third highest infection number in the world.
More than 7,400 people have also died of the respiratory illness in the country.
During the outbreak, president Putin has distanced himself at his country residence outside of Moscow.
Earlier this week the president appeared for his first public event since announcing a nationwide lockdown more than two months ago.
The new disinfectant tunnel seems to be another protective measure for the leader during the crisis.
According to a report by Ria Novosty, the tunnel sprays a "fine water mist" that covers the clothing and exposed areas of the body with disinfectant.