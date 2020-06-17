Schoolboy has 'doodles' of fun as talent is discovered in US and in book deal

Video report by ITV News Correspondent Stacey Foster

A 10-year-old, commonly known as Doodle Boy, has now become famous across the globe for his wonderful drawings. Joe Whale used to get into trouble for doodling in class at St George's Junior School in Shrewsbury. But when his teacher shared photographs of his sketches on Instagram they caught the eye of a restaurant owner, who then asked him to decorate their walls with his doodles. Now he's flown to the United States to illustrate a set for a TV show and is just about to sign a book deal.

The youngster told ITV News: "My dad asked if I wanted to do it and I was like 'Dad, of course I want to do it' and since then that's pushed me to do what I love and I think that's sort of what I'm going to do." He adds: "I just keep telling myself, do what you love, do what you love, doodle." "I don't really think about what I'm doing, I just go ahead with it and just create from my mind. I don't really plan, I just do what I'm feeling," he said.

Joe has been asked to doodle in a restaurant in his hometown Shrewsbury. Credit: Handout