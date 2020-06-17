Snooker legend Willie Thorne dies aged 66 after being placed in induced coma and respiratory failure

Snooker legend Willie Thorne has died after he was diagnosed with acute monoblastic leukaemia.

Thorne, 66, who announced he was battling leukaemia in March, had been placed into an induced coma in hospital in Spain over the weekend after suffering respiratory failure.

According to a GoFundMe page set up to support Thorne and his family, he “passed away very peacefully” and “listening to his children saying they love him”.

The fundraising page organiser, Thorne’s carer Julie O’Neill, wrote: “It is with a very heavy and broken heart that I have to officially announce that at 1.55am this morning Willie Thorne lost his battle and passed away.

“Willie went into septic shock and was not responding to any treatment so the decision was made by the hospital to turn off the machines.

“I was with him all the way to his end and reading out messages to him from people.

“He passed away very peacefully and without pain listening to his children saying they love him.️

"That gives me some comfort in this difficult time.”