UK coronavirus death toll rises by 184, taking total to 42,153

Government figures do not include all deaths involving Covid-19 across the UK, which is thought to be above 52,000. Credit: PA

The UK coronavirus death toll has risen by 184, taking the total number of deaths to 42,153. The Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said 140,359 tests were dispatched. Government figures do not include all fatalities across the UK where Covid-19 is mentioned on the death certificate, this figure is thought to be above 52,000, instead the number only includes cases where coronavirus is listed as one of the causes.

The DHSC also said in the 24-hour period up to 9am on Wednesday, of the tests that were carried out or dispatched, there was 1,115 positive results. Overall, a total of 7,121,976 tests have been carried out and 299,251 cases have been confirmed positive. The figure for the number of people tested has been “temporarily paused to ensure consistent reporting” across all methods of testing. The number of people tested has not been given for several weeks. One person may be tested several times.

There are 965 people in hospital with confirmed or suspected Covid-19, a decrease of 21. Credit: PA

Scotland A total of 2,462 patients have died in Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus, up by nine from 2,453 on Tuesday, Nicola Sturgeon said. The figures are lower than the 4,070 deaths given earlier by the National Records of Scotland as they do not include suspected and probable coronavirus infections. Speaking during First Minister’s Questions in the Scottish Parliament, Ms Sturgeon said 18,066 people have tested positive for the virus in Scotland, up by 21 from 18,045 the previous day. There are 965 people in hospital with confirmed or suspected Covid-19, a decrease of 21. Of these patients, 24 were in intensive care, an increase of five.

Wales Public Health Wales confirmed a further 10 people had died after testing positive for Covid-19. It takes the total number of deaths in Wales to 1,466, while the total number of cases increased by 53 to 14,922.

Northern Ireland Authorities have reported one further death with coronavirus has been has been recorded in Northern Ireland, bringing the total reported by the Department of Health to 543.