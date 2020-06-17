UK facing ‘cultural catastrophe’, creative body warns

The UK is facing a “cultural catastrophe”, industry leaders have warned, with the loss of more than 400,000 jobs in the sector as a result of the pandemic. Research from Oxford Economics projects that creative industries could lose £74 billion in revenue in 2020. A report assessed the pandemic’s impact on industries including music, film, TV, theatre, museums, galleries, publishing and architecture. It projects that the creative sector will be hit twice as hard as the wider economy in 2020, with the impact felt in all parts of the UK and the loss of one in five creative jobs.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Creative Industries Federation said the cultural sector is “on the brink of devastation”. Chief executive Caroline Norbury said: “These are the industries of the future – highly innovative, resistant to automation and integral to our cultural identity. We’re about to need them more than ever. “Our creative industries have been one of the UK’s biggest success stories but what today’s report makes clear is that, without additional government support, we are heading for a cultural catastrophe. “If nothing is done, thousands of world-leading creative businesses are set to close their doors, hundreds of thousands of jobs will be lost and billions will be lost to our economy. The repercussions would have a devastating and irreversible effect on our country.” It is calling for a fund for those in the creative sector “who will be hit hardest”, and wants an extension of “vital measures such as the Job Retention Scheme and the Self Employed Income Support Scheme”,

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.