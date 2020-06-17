UK-Australia free trade deal will bring countries 'closer than ever', Boris Johnson says

Boris Johnson will be hoping to secure a trade agreement with Australia before December 31. Credit: PA

Boris Johnson has said a free trade deal between the UK and Australia will bring the two countries “closer together than ever before”. In a video posted on Twitter, the Prime Minister hailed the common values held by the respective nations and boasted of the benefits of a trade agreement. He said: “We export all kinds of things, including - I was amazed to discover - boomerangs, made in the UK, exported to Australia. "I don’t think they come back but we send them to Australia.”

He added: “I want a world in which we send you Marmite, you send us Vegemite. "We send you Penguins, and you send us, with reduced tariffs, these wonderful Arnott’s Tim Tams. “How long can the British people be deprived of the opportunity to have Arnott’s Tim Tams at a reasonable price?” He concluded: “There is a huge amount that we can do, whether it’s on financial services of across all the sectors of our free trade agreement… "Let’s get this free trade agreement done. "Australia and the UK coming closer together than ever before.”

International Trade Secretary Liz Truss said free trade agreements with Australia and New Zealand would allow Britain to “make good on the promise of Brexit”. Publishing the UK’s negotiating objectives, Ms Truss said pivoting towards the Asia-Pacific region would diversify trade and increase the resilience of UK supply chains. The government hopes trade agreements with Australia and New Zealand will aid the coronavirus recovery by opening up new markets for businesses and creating jobs. Analysis by the UK suggests the value of UK exports to New Zealand and Australia could increase by £1 billion as a result of trade deals. Drinks companies, the automotive industry and professional services firms – as well as small and medium-sized businesses – are expected to benefit from a trade deal. The agreements are also set to include chapters on digital trade. Britain is seeking to sign trade deals which can come into force after December 31, when the Brexit transition period ends. Talks with the EU, US and Japan are ongoing.

Liz Truss says trade deals with Australia and New Zealand will help the UK 'make good' on Brexit. Credit: PA