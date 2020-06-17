Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

What the papers say – June 17

What the papers say – June 17 Photo: PA

Marcus Rashford’s successful campaign to have school meals continue through summer leads most of the Wednesday papers, along with news on a new Covid-19 drug.

The Guardian leads on Marcus Rashford having forced Boris Johnson in a “humbling u-turn” on providing free school meals to impoverished children through the summer.

The Daily Mirror hails Mr Rashford’s victory under a headline of “Back of the net”.

Metro riffs on England’s most famous piece of football commentary, saying: “They thought free schools meals were all over, they’re not now!”

The Daily Star pokes some more fun, saying Rashford should have Mr Johnson’s job.

And the i leads with the same story under a headline of “Rashford 1, Johnson 0”.

The Independent carries the same scoreline, alongside a lead story on the “Cheap steroid hailed as a Covid-19 ‘breakthrough'”.

The Times leads on the new treatment, saying thousands of patients will receive the “life-saving” drug developed by British scientists.

The Daily Mail calls it a “50p-a-day pill to conquer Covid”, while the Daily Express also features the “wonder drug”.

And the Financial Times says Chancellor Rishi Sunak will break the Government’s “triple lock” pensions vow.

