- ITV Report
-
What the papers say – June 17
Marcus Rashford’s successful campaign to have school meals continue through summer leads most of the Wednesday papers, along with news on a new Covid-19 drug.
The Guardian leads on Marcus Rashford having forced Boris Johnson in a “humbling u-turn” on providing free school meals to impoverished children through the summer.
The Daily Mirror hails Mr Rashford’s victory under a headline of “Back of the net”.
Metro riffs on England’s most famous piece of football commentary, saying: “They thought free schools meals were all over, they’re not now!”
The Daily Star pokes some more fun, saying Rashford should have Mr Johnson’s job.
And the i leads with the same story under a headline of “Rashford 1, Johnson 0”.
The Independent carries the same scoreline, alongside a lead story on the “Cheap steroid hailed as a Covid-19 ‘breakthrough'”.
The Times leads on the new treatment, saying thousands of patients will receive the “life-saving” drug developed by British scientists.
The Daily Mail calls it a “50p-a-day pill to conquer Covid”, while the Daily Express also features the “wonder drug”.
And the Financial Times says Chancellor Rishi Sunak will break the Government’s “triple lock” pensions vow.