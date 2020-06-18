‘All we want is Sacoolas to come back’ – Harry Dunn’s parents await court battle

Harry Dunn’s parents have said “all we want is for Anne Sacoolas to come back” ahead of their first court battle with the Foreign Secretary. Charlotte Charles and Tim Dunn told the PA news agency that it was “clear” to them that “something went badly wrong in London” before their son’s alleged killer left the UK. Mr Dunn’s parents are set for their first High Court hearing with Dominic Raab and Northamptonshire Police in which they allege the Foreign Secretary acted unlawfully over Sacoolas’s departure.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab has been criticised by the Dunn family Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA

At a preliminary hearing on Thursday, conducted remotely via Skype, they will ask Lord Justice Flaux and Mr Justice Saini to order the Foreign Office to disclose further evidence ahead of a full hearing. Mrs Charles and Mr Dunn allege that the suspect – in line with agreements made between the UK and the US – should have had her claim to immunity pre-waived. In a so-called “Exchange of Notes”, the two countries appear to agree that privileges and immunities under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations applied to administrative and technical staff, including Sacoolas’s husband Jonathan, at RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire. The series of letters goes on to say the agreement was “on the understanding that the United States Government… waives the immunity from criminal jurisdiction of these employees in respect of acts performed outside the course of their duties”. The Foreign Office argues that – because Sacoolas was notified to them as a spouse – and dependants were not mentioned in the Exchange of Notes, her immunity was not pre-waived, in what they have described as an “anomaly”.

Harry Dunn’s family dispute Anne Sacoolas’s claim to diplomatic immunity Credit: David Mirzoeff/PA