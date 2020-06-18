Australia deports British murderer

A British man jailed for the gruesome murder of a teenager in Australia has been deported back to the UK after being granted parole 15 years into a life sentence. Christopher Clark Jones, 36, was convicted in 2007 of murdering Morgan Shepherd, 17, after a drunken argument at a home in Brisbane. In a trial that shocked Australia, a court heard the homeless teenager was attacked by Jones and a mutual friend, James Roughan, and was stabbed 133 times before being decapitated. His body was found in a shallow grave in bushland north of Brisbane in April 2005.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Jones was released on parole earlier this month and was removed from Australia this week on a private jet chartered by the Australian Border Force (ABF), along with seven other males deported back to Britain. Had Jones remained in Australia, he would have been on parole for life, which would have involved regular surveillance from police. Since he has been deported, however, he will only be placed on an offenders register in the UK, according to Australian media reports.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

With Jones having never applied for Australian citizenship, his visa was cancelled before his parole by Home Affairs Minister Peter Dutton, on character grounds. “This particularly abhorrent case is one that shocked the Queensland community when it occurred,” ABF acting commander for enforcement command Dean Church said in a statement. “Non-citizens who commit crimes have no right to remain in Australia, and will be removed from the country as soon as possible. “The Australian Government is responsible for protecting the community from the risk of harm arising from foreign nationals who choose to engage in criminal activity, and as such Mr Jones’ visa was cancelled under (section) 501 of the Migration Act.”

Peter Dutton said Jones did not deserve to remain in Australia Credit: Isabel Infantes/PA