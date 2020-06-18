Bank of England unleashes another £100 billion to boost economy amid signs of ‘less severe’ hit

The Bank of England has launched another £100 billion of economy-boosting action in the face of the coronavirus crisis, despite signs the hit may be “less severe” than first feared.

Members of the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) voted eight to one to expand its quantitative easing (QE) programme to £745 billion, on top of the extra £200 billion announced in March.

The Bank held interest rates at an all-time low of 0.1%, despite mounting speculation policymakers may look to take rates below zero for the first time ever to pull the economy out of its nosedive.

The extra QE – which sees the Bank buy Government bonds from investors, pumping money into the economy in the process – comes after official figures showed the economy contracted by a record 20.4% in April.