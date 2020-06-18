Coronavirus: Beijing sees drop in confirmed cases amid efforts to stem spread

Beijing has reported a decline in newly confirmed cases of coronavirus as the city continued to press stricter measures to contain a new outbreak.

The Chinese capital reported 21 cases, down from 31 on Wednesday, and these were among 28 new cases recorded across the whole country.

The figure included four from Chinese travelers returning from outside the country and three in the city of Tianjin and Hebei province, both of which border Beijing.

No new deaths were reported, leaving the total number of fatalities at 4,634 amid 83,293 cases recorded since the virus was first detected in the central Chinese city of Wuhan late last year.