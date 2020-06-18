Coronavirus death toll in UK up by 135, taking total to 42,288

The Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said 136,516 tests were dispatched. Credit: PA

The UK coronavirus death toll has risen by 135, taking the total number of deaths to 42,288. The Department for Health and Social Care (DHSC) said 136,516 tests were dispatched. Government figures do not include all fatalities across the UK where Covid-19 is mentioned on the death certificate, this figure is thought to be above 52,000. Instead the number only includes cases where coronavirus is listed as one of the causes.

The DHSC also said in the 24-hour period up to 9am on Wednesday, of the tests that were carried out or dispatched, there was 1,218 positive results. Overall, a total of 7,259,55 tests have been carried out and 299,251 cases have been confirmed positive. The figure for the number of people tested has been “temporarily paused to ensure consistent reporting” across all methods of testing. The number of people tested has not been given for several weeks. One person may be tested several times.

England A further 62 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed reported deaths in hospitals in England to 28,175, NHS England said. Patients were aged between 13 days and 96 years old. Three, aged between 13 days and 83, had no known underlying health conditions. Wales Public Health Wales said a further five people had died after testing positive for Covid-19, taking the total number of deaths to 1,471. The total number of cases there increased by 48 to 14,970. Scotland A total of 2,464 patients have died in Scotland after testing positive for coronavirus, up by two from 2,462 on Wednesday, Nicola Sturgeon said. Speaking in the Scottish Parliament, Ms Sturgeon said 18,077 people have tested positive for the virus in Scotland, up by 11 from 18,066 the previous day.

There are 929 people in hospital with confirmed or suspected Covid-19, a decrease of 36. Of these patients, 23 were in intensive care, a decrease of one. Northern Ireland No new coronavirus deaths were recorded in Northen Ireland, with the death toll remaining at 543. One new case was of Covid-19 was recorded, bringing the total number to 4,863 since the pandemic began.