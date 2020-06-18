Costa Coffee to reopen 1,100 outlets for takeaway by end of June

Thousands of Costa Coffee shops will be opening their doors by the end of June, as a survey found Britons are missing cafes more than pubs.

The retailer announced 1,100 of its 2,700 branches will reopen for takeaway and delivery customers within the next two weeks, after nearly three months of closure.

Some 45% of consumers said they miss visiting coffee shops while – compared with 44% who said they miss pubs, according to a lockdown survey by Market Measures.

Some 27% of the 3,700 respondents said Costa is the chain they miss visiting most, with 14% preferring Starbucks, 12% Greggs, and 10% Cafe Nero.

One quarter voted for McDonald’s, while KFC and Nando’s each received 15% of the vote.