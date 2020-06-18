Forces' Sweetheart Dame Vera Lynn dies at the age of 103

In a statement, her family paid tribute to the Forces' Sweetheart, who performed to British troops during the Second World War. Credit: Decca Records/PA

Dame Vera Lynn has died at the age of 103, her family have said. The Forces' Sweetheart, famed for hits such as We'll Meet Again, died in the early hours of Thursday morning surrounded by her close family. In a statement, her family paid tribute to "one of Britain's best-loved entertainers" writing: "The family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of one of Britain’s best-loved entertainers at the age of 103. "Dame Vera Lynn, who lived in Ditchling, East Sussex, passed away earlier today, 18 June 2020, surrounded by her close family."

In March, the entertainer celebrated her 103rd birthday. Credit: Dame Vera Lynn Archive/PA

Dame Vera, born in East Ham, east London, rose to popularity while performing for troops during the war in countries including Egypt, India and Burma. Her best-known songs include The White Cliffs Of Dover and There’ll Always Be An England - and, of course, We'll Meet Again. Dame Vera had her own television show and toured the world - she remained an outspoken supporter of military veterans throughout her life. Known as the Forces' Sweetheart, Dame Vera celebrated her 103rd birthday in March - releasing a video calling for the British public to find "moments of joy" during these "hard times". Tributes have poured in for the wartime entertainer.

Dame Vera Lynn with ex-servicemen during a Garden Party held by the Queen at Buckingham Palace in 1950. Credit: PA

The Prime Minister said: "Dame Vera Lynn's charm and magical voice entranced and uplifted our country in some of our darkest hours." He added: "Her voice will live on to lift the hearts of generations to come."

The Royal British Legion - described by Dame Vera as "a wonderful institution" - paid tribute in a statement describing her as "an unforgettable British icon, symbol of hope to the Armed Forces community past and present, and much loved longstanding Legion supporter." Captain Tom Moore - the 100-year-old veteran who raised almost £33 million for the NHS by walking laps of his garden - paid tribute too. In a message posted on his Twitter page, he said: "She had a huge impact on me in Burma and remained important to me throughout my life. My thoughts are with Dame Vera Lynn's family at this sad time."

Dame Vera Lynn in the garden of the Savoy Hotel, after she was named personality of the century in a nationwide poll. Credit: PA

Singer Sir Cliff Richard described Dame Vera as "truly an icon" writing: "She was held in such high esteem and my best, and favourite, memory was sharing a performance with her in front of Buckingham Palace for the VE Day celebrations in 1995. "We walked to the stage through a crowd of survivors of that war, and they were reaching out to touch and get a smile from Vera. "I heard the words … ‘God bless you’ … ‘Thank you’ … ‘We love you’ for their very own Forces’ Sweetheart! A great singer, a patriotic woman and a genuine icon."

Dame Vera Lynn with Elaine Page and Cliff Richard during the finale of the VE Day 50th Anniversary celebration at the Hyde Park in London in 1995. Credit: PA

Lyricist Sir Tim Rice described her as "one of the greatest ever British popular singers, not just because of her immaculate voice, warm, sincere, instantly recognisable and musically flawless. "She will be remembered just as affectionately for her vital work in the Second World War and for her own Charitable Foundations in the 75 years since. A link with more certain times has been irrevocably broken." Singer Katherine Jenkins - with whom Dame Vera re-released a duet of We'll Meet Again with earlier this year - said "there will never be another Dame Vera Lynn".