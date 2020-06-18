- ITV Report
-
Dame Vera Lynn leaves lasting legacy through charity which 'changed lives'
- Video report by ITV News Correspondent Dan Rivers
While it is her songs that Dame Vera Lynn will be best remembered for, she also leaves a lasting legacy through her charity work.
Her voice melted the heart of the nation but it was also a voice which advocated for good causes long after the war at numerous fundraising events.
The Forces' Sweetheart was the founder and president of the Dame Vera Lynn Children’s Charity - which has helped hundreds with cerebral palsy and other motor or learning difficulties.
ITV News has been hearing how she changed lives forever, including Abbie Hunnisett - who went on to remarkable achievements.
Ms Hunnisett became a Paralympian for the Rio games and also secured a podium position in the World Championships in Doha.
Her family say those early years of support from Dame Vera Lynn's charity were vital.
Abbie and her dad, Mark, told ITV News: "It changed her life, really, you know, she was used to that hard work and wanted to get into the gym and do those exercises."
"And then obviously becoming a Paralympian, I don't think we would've got there."
Dame Vera was recognised for her services to entertainment and charity in 2016 after being made a Member of the Order of Companions of Honour in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.
The charity says Dame Vera remained dedicated to their very special cause right to the end.
Glenys Creese, from Dame Vera Lynn's Children's Charity, said: "Just after her 100th birthday, we took a very big photo album of all the photos that were taken throughout the years to her and you could see the joy on her face as she's turning over the pages and asking questions about the children and really enjoying of what her charity was able to provide for these families."
"Dame Vera obviously had many legacies as you said but this we feel was very close to her heart and hopefully we can continue to make her proud and has this legacy live on."
Pilar Cloud, executive manager at the charity, said: "We have been extremely honoured to have had Dame Vera Lynn as our president and she was always a very passionate and wonderful ambassador for this charity."
"Moreover, she has always been hands-on, enjoying participating in sessions, singing songs with the children and setting the tone with real determination to ensure that ‘her families’ were never forgotten."
"She was very fondly regarded by all of the staff and families, and will be greatly missed by so many people."
Her daughter and son-in-law will continue her work, the charitable legacy of the nation's sweetheart like her music will never fade from our memories.
Anyone who wants to make a donation in Dame Vera’s memory can do so online here, by phone on 01444 473274, or by post.