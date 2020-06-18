Dominic Raab suggests 'taking the knee' as part of Black Lives Matter protests originated in Game of Thrones

Dominic Raab has suggested that "taking the knee" for Black Lives Matter - the stance many take when protesting against racism - originated in TV series Game of Thrones.

While the stance was made popular by NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who "took a knee" during the American national anthem at a match in 2016 to protest against police brutality, the foreign secretary appeared oblivious.

"On this taking the knee thing, I don't know, maybe it's got a broader history, it seems to be taken from the Game of Thrones," Mr Raab told TalkRadio after being asked about Premier League footballers taking the knee last night.

He added: "It feels to me like a symbol of subjugation and subordination rather than one of liberation and emancipation, but I understand people feel differently about it so it's a matter of personal choice."

He said he would only perform the action "for two people: The Queen and the missus when I asked her to marry me".

Mr Raab’s comments drew fierce criticism from Labour, with shadow justice secretary David Lammy describing the remarks as “deeply embarrassing”.