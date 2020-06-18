'There has to be a correction': FA launches plans for diverse boardrooms

Aston Villa's Tyrone Mings with 'Black Lives Matter' on his shirt during the Premier League match at Villa Park, Birmingham. Credit: PA

The FA has launched a new initiative to improve diversity within football specifically in the boardroom and among coaches. The governing body is keen to build on the Black Lives Matter campaign and is prepared to name and shame those clubs who do not sign up to the voluntary code. The FA will speak to leading players like Raheem Sterling, Tyrone Mings and Jordan Henderson about exactly what the code should look like before rolling it out in a few months’ time; one component will be to set meaningful diversity targets.

In an open letter former Chelsea player and now chair of the FA’s Inclusion and Advisory board, Paul Elliott said “Adopting a code will signify that together we want to go on a journey to ensure football leads the way. We’ll audit annually and will be transparent in publishing results. To do this clubs will need to be prepared to be transparent about their diversity statistics.” Not only did they wear the Black Lives Matter logo on the back of their shirts as the season restarted last night but every player from all four teams who were involved knelt briefly at kick-off in support of the campaign.