Average 'shielding' worker has lost £1,400 during coronavirus lockdown, figures reveal

New figures released exclusively to ITV News show the financial cost faced by many who are most vulnerable to coronavirus.

Citizens Advice found workers who are shielding at home have, on average, lost £1,400 since the start of lockdown.

The consumer group found many are now struggling with bills and basic living costs.

There are calls for government to make it a right for workers to be on the furlough scheme if they are advised to stay at home.

Citizens Advice found more than one in five (22%) of those who are shielding have fallen behind on a bill.

Of the employment cases they have looked at, 70% involved people not on the government's furlough scheme, which protects employees incomes.