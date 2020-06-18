Four in five want supertrawlers banned from marine protected areas, poll shows

Four in five people want “destructive” supertrawlers banned from fishing in the UK’s marine protected areas (MPAs), a poll shows.

The huge boats – the largest of which is more than 465ft long – have been the subject of controversy due to their ability to “vacuum” up huge quantities of fish every day.

There have been calls to use new Brexit powers to ban them from marine protected areas, or from UK waters altogether.

The vessels’ presence off the UK coast has led to fears over fishing stocks and spikes in numbers of dolphin deaths.

Now, a YouGov poll commissioned by Greenpeace reveals that four in five members of the British public want the factory ships banned from fishing in the UK’s MPAs.