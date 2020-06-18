French President Emmanuel Macron arrives at Clarence House as part of Resistance anniversary visit

Emmanuel Macron with Prince Charles at Clarence House. Credit: PA

French President Emmanuel Macron has arrived at Clarence House for the start of a brief visit to London to commemorate the 80th anniversary of General Charles de Gaulle’s famous Second World War address. Waiting to welcome him to their London home were the Prince of Wales and Duchess of Cornwall, and all three respected social distancing rules as they greeted each other. Later France’s leader and Boris Johnson will hold bilateral talks to discuss the coronavirus crisis and other issues.

Mr Johnson will give Emmanuel Macron a framed montage containing a telegram sent by Charles de Gaulle to Sir Winston Churchill on VE Day, Downing Street said. The montage will also include Churchill’s reply, and a photograph of the wartime leaders in Paris shortly after the liberation.

Mr Macron and Duchess of Cornwall adhering to social distancing measures. Credit: PA

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said Mr Johnson would also give Mr Macron a “miniature replica of Churchill’s open-topped Land Rover Defender to go with the president’s model of Charles de Gaulle’s car, which currently sits in president Macron’s office”. The French president arrived at Clarence House after attending events in his homeland to commemorate De Gaulle’s rallying cry on the BBC, made in June 1940, when he urged the people of France to resist the Nazi occupation. The wartime leader of the Free French said: “I call upon all French servicemen of the land, sea, and air forces; I call upon French engineers and skilled armaments workers who are on British soil, or have the means of getting here, to come and join me.” During his address, a pivotal moment in his country’s history, he added: “I call upon all Frenchmen who want to remain free to listen to my voice and follow me.”

A red carpet is prepared on the doorstep of 10 Downing Street ahead of the meeting between Mr Boris Johnson and Mr Macron Credit: PA