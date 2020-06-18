Kate says ‘lockdown frustrations are normal’ in assembly message to children

The Duchess of Cambridge will sympathise with schoolchildren across the country when she joins an online assembly and says “It’s been a really difficult time for us all”. Kate will tell youngsters logged in to the virtual school hall that they may feel “frustrated” at the restrictions imposed during the coronavirus lockdown but the feelings “won’t last forever”. The duchess will deliver her words of support on Thursday for the Oak National Academy – an online classroom providing video lessons and free resources to parents and teachers. In the pre-recorded assembly message, the duchess will say: “Today, I wanted to talk to you about the importance of being kind and looking after one another.

“We all have our ups and down, especially when things change in our lives as they have in so many ways recently. This can cause us to have a huge range of different feelings. Sometimes these feelings may be good, but sometimes they may be uncomfortable, and we feel worried, angry or upset. “Being unable to see your friends or spend time with your family will undoubtedly be frustrating for you, just as it is for them. It’s been a really difficult time for us all. “But it’s important to know that these feelings and frustrations are totally normal, and that they won’t last forever. Talking to someone – whether it’s a friend, family member or teacher – is something you can do to make yourself feel that little bit better. “And you can also play your part in helping others feel better too. Whether offering a friendly ear, or helping someone in need. Small acts of kindness can go such a long way. “But as we help others, we mustn’t forget to nurture ourselves by taking the time to focus on the things that make us feel happy too. This might be playing our favourite game, being outside, or talking to our friends. They all help with our mental wellbeing.”

Kate chats to the schoolchildren during the assembly Credit: Kensington Palace/PA