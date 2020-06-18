- ITV Report
-
Matt Hancock leads government's daily coronavirus press conference after U-turn on NHS app
Matt Hancock is set to face a grilling as he leads the government's daily coronavirus press conference, hours after yet another policy U-turn.
Earlier it was confirmed the government had abandoned hopes of the NHS developing its own Track and Trace app and the baton had been passed to tech giants Apple and Google.
The health secretary is likely to tell the press conference how the app is a small part of the Track and Trace system, despite earlier in the coronavirus crisis saying an app would be integral.
The decision to scrap the NHS-developed app comes a day after MPs were told it may not be ready until the winter.
NHS Test and Trace chief Baroness Dido Harding is speaking alongside Mr Hancock to help explain the U-turn.
Earlier a statement released by her and NHSX boss Matthew Gould said there had been “specific technical challenges”.
The government had been trialing the app on the Isle of Wight from May 5 in anticipation for UK-wide launch at a later date.
No date was being set for the roll-out, however, despite Mr Hancock having previously said the it would be available in mid-May.
The joint statement by Baroness Harding and Mr Gould said: "Our response to this virus has and will continue to be as part of an international effort.
"That is why as part of a collaborative approach we have agreed to share our own innovative work on estimating distance between app users with Google and Apple, work that we hope will benefit others, while using their solution to address some of the specific technical challenges identified through our rigorous testing."
Mr Hancock said the government remained determined to develop an app which meets the "technical, security and user needs of the public".