Matt Hancock leads government's daily coronavirus press conference after U-turn on NHS app

Matt Hancock is set to face a grilling as he leads the government's daily coronavirus press conference, hours after yet another policy U-turn.

Earlier it was confirmed the government had abandoned hopes of the NHS developing its own Track and Trace app and the baton had been passed to tech giants Apple and Google.

The health secretary is likely to tell the press conference how the app is a small part of the Track and Trace system, despite earlier in the coronavirus crisis saying an app would be integral.

The decision to scrap the NHS-developed app comes a day after MPs were told it may not be ready until the winter.