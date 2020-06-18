People in Scotland living on their own will be able to form 'extended household groups' as further restrictions eased

Coronavirus restrictions in Scotland are being gradually eased. Credit: PA

People in Scotland who live on their own, or only with children under 18, will now be able to form an “extended household group” from Friday, Nicola Sturgeon has announced as part of a further easing of coronavirus restrictions. Face coverings will be mandatory on public transport in Scotland from Monday, the First Minister said as she unveiled the second phase of Scotland's four stage plan to get out of lockdown. From Friday, people will be able to meet up with two other households - if they are outside, with no more than eight people gathered at a time, with people allowed to go inside to use the toilet when meeting in someone else’s garden, the First Minister added. Those who are in the shielding category will be able to go outside for exercise from Friday, as well as be able to meet people from one other household, as was the case for the general public in phase one, so long as social distancing measures are adhered to. The First Minister also announced a change to the messaging the Scottish Government uses, from: “Stay home, protect the NHS and save lives” to “Stay safe, protect others and save lives”.

There will be other big changes from Monday; the Scottish construction sector will move to the next phase of its restart plan, dentists will be able to open, professional sport can resume and places of worship will be able to reopen for individual prayer. From June 29, outdoor markets, playgrounds and sports facilities will reopen in Scotland, along with attractions such as zoos and “garden attractions”, although visitors should not travel more than five miles from their homes, and tickets should be bought in advance. Restrictions on moving house will also be dropped and weddings will be allowed to go ahead, but only if they are outdoors and with “limited numbers”. Ms Sturgeon told MSPs in Holyrood that the progress made in suppressing the virus was “clear and substantial”, adding: “Taking account of that progress and the other evidence we are required to assess, I am therefore very pleased to confirm that the Scottish Government has concluded that we can now move into the next phase of our exit from lockdown.”

A grandmother in England hugs her grandchildren after the government allowed to form 'bubbles'. Credit: PA