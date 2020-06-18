Prince Charles warns of a 'devastating' impact on youth employment from coronavirus

Coronavirus will have a “potentially devastating” impact on the job prospects for Britain’s young people, Prince Charles has warned.

After government figures showed the number of young people claiming unemployment benefit has more than doubled in two months, the Prince of Wales has voiced his concern and says they need help “more than ever”.

He posted a video message for his charity, The Prince’s Trust, which he founded in the 1970s to help the country’s marginalised younger generation.

The Prince said: “Youth unemployment can cause a terrible downwards spiral, impacting mental health and leading to challenges such as low self-esteem, poverty, homelessness, or worse.”

The charity faces a huge challenge in getting young people into jobs, education and training as unemployment data shows that they are increasingly more likely to face unemployment than the rest of the working age population.

Prince Charles said in his message: “In times of economic hardship it is often young people who are hardest hit and we know that many under twenty-fives work in sectors such as hospitality and tourism, which have borne the brunt of this crisis.”