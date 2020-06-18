Recovery encouraging, job losses concerning - if in doubt, print money

A recovery is underway and the encouraging news is that the Bank of England thinks it looks stronger than the one it envisaged a month ago.

The cause for concern is the scale on which jobs are being lost. If in doubt, print money.

The Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) has voted to create another £100 billion and push it out into the economy to deal with the impact of the “unprecedented” recession.

“I think news on the labour market is significant,” the Governor of the Bank of England Andrew Bailey told journalists.

“There are some puzzles but, on balance, we think it is negative.”

Bailey was born in 1959. He grew up in the 1970s and joined the Bank in the 1980s when the unemployment rate hit 12% - it currently stands at 3.9% - and three million people found themselves out of work.

On Tuesday, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) estimated that more than 600,000 people have been taken off company payrolls since the lockdown began in March.

The number of people claiming benefits has more than doubled.