Seven-year-old’s picture of medical ‘heroes’ wins Big Issue competition

A picture of a doctor and a nurse drawn by a seven-year-old has won a competition for a heroes-themed front page of The Big Issue.

Aria Burn, a pupil at Warfield CE Primary School in Bracknell, Berkshire, drew a colourful image of the two figures wearing superhero-style red capes.

The picture will feature on the cover of the latest edition of the magazine, which is on sale from Thursday.

Aria said: “I was thinking about the doctors and nurses being like superheroes and the rainbow letters were because of the NHS. My mummy works in medicine – she helps make the medicine so she is also a big hero.”

Aria said lockdown has not been too bad, adding: “I get to play with my sister all day but we’re looking forward to everything getting back to normal.”