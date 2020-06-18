Sturgeon expected to announce further easing of Covid-19 restrictions

Nicola Sturgeon is expected to announce a further easing of coronavirus restrictions for Scotland. It is anticipated the First Minister will confirm the country is moving into phase two of her four phase plan for ending lockdown when she addresses MSPs at Holyrood at lunchtime. An updated version of the plan is also set to be published by the Scottish Government. Under the current proposals, moving to phase two could see Scots allowed to meet larger groups of people outside – but also meet people from another household indoors, with physical distancing and hygiene measures in place.

Non-essential stores in England have already reopened to customers Credit: Yui Mok/PA

Outoor markets could also be given the go ahead to reopen, along with pubs and restaurants with outdoor spaces, as long as physical distancing and increased hygiene routines are in place. Ms Sturgeon has already said she hopes to be able to give a date of when non-essential shops could start to open up again. Meanwhile more services in the NHS could start up again, with the current document suggesting an expansion in the range of GP services and eye care, as well as an increase in availability of dental services.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.