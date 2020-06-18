The Michigan sheriff showing America’s cops that escalation is not the only way

It was one of the most remarkable images of policing that I have seen in America.

And for a change it wasn’t about brutality, provocation, or death.

At the very end of May, at the height of the unrest sweeping American cities, the county sheriff here in Flint chose a different path.

Faced with a protest march that was heading to his police station, he decided not to confront the angry activists, but to join them.

He changed sides.

Sheriff Chris Swanson put down his baton.

He ordered his officers to discard their shields and helmets and to talk to the protesters.

He did more than show solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

He gave American police departments right across the country an alternative to confrontation.

Showing vulnerability, he told ITV News, is a sign of strength not weakness.