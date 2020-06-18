Thirteen-day-old Covid-19 victim is believed to be youngest person to die from coronavirus in the UK

A 13-day-old baby thought to have no underlying health conditions has died with Covid-19, NHS England has said.

The baby is believed to be the youngest victim of the disease in the UK, with their death was announced in Thursday’s coronavirus death toll in English hospitals.

The figures revealed that a further 62 Covid-19 patients had died in hospitals in England, with the eldest aged 96.

Children seem to be much less likely to suffer the most severe effects of the disease, but it has still claimed the lives of at least 20 people under the age of 20.

In May, a six-week-old child with underlying health conditions died.

Previously, the youngest victim with no pre-existing health problems was thought to be Ismail Mohamed Abdulwahab, who died in March aged just 13.

Doctors have also been alarmed at a spike in cases of an illness resembling Kawasaki disease.