UK coronavirus tracing app switched to Google-Apple system in latest government U-turn

The UK government has announced it is abandoning plans to set up its own coronavirus tracing app and will be switching to technology used by Apple and Google. It marks another major U-turn by the government in recent days, following major policy changes on free school meals, surplus charges for overseas NHS workers and MPs voting in the House of Commons. The government had been testing its own app on the Isle of Wight from May 5 in anticipation for a launch to the rest of the UK at a later date. NHS Test and Trace chief Baroness Dido Harding and NHS boss Matthew Gould said there had been "specific technical challenges" in setting up the app. While the health secretary said other countries across the world had also "faced challenges" in developing apps.

In a statement on the U-turn, the pair said: "Our response to this virus has and will continue to be as part of an international effort. "That is why as part of a collaborative approach we have agreed to share our own innovative work on estimating distance between app users with Google and Apple, work that we hope will benefit others, while using their solution to address some of the specific technical challenges identified through our rigorous testing."

Health Secretary for England, Matt Hancock said the government remained determined to develop an app which meets the "technical, security and user needs of the public". He claimed that countries across the world had "faced challenges" in developing apps.

A test and trace system has been set up in the UK and the app was designed to be a key pillar in the fight against a second wave of Covid-19. A criticism of the current system is that it is difficult for the person with coronavirus to provide details to tracers about strangers they do not know they may have come into contact with. For example, scenarios where if a person with coronavirus travels on public transport or goes into a shop, the app is useful to track down unknown contacts. Germany, Italy, Denmark and others have already switched to a “decentralised” approach.

What does this mean? Google and Apple’s apps have been heralded as being more privacy-friendly than a centralised approached. The Apple-Google model would ping signals between handsets themselves, which would make it difficult for authorities or hackers to try to use the data for themselves. In a centralised approach, which was what the government has been aiming for, the contact matches would send information to a remote server. How does a contact tracing app work? A contact-tracing app is designed to let someone know if they’ve been in close contact with someone with coronavirus. The app uses Bluetooth to keep an anonymous log of everyone you come into close contact with. When they – or indeed yourself – present symptoms of Covid-19, tell the app and it will then alert anyone that has been in close proximity. Once installed and set up, the app will run in the background, keeping a log of everyone you pass.

Users will need to provide the first part of their postcode and give the app permission to use Bluetooth, as well as its ability to receive notifications. Bluetooth will need to be kept on. When a person is feeling unwell, they need to send a report, stating whether they are experiencing a high temperature and a continuous cough, and when these symptoms started. If it appears they might have the virus, the person will be told to book a test. The information is then uploaded, along with the last 28 days of proximity events, and fed into a complex at-risk algorithm which crunches data such as distance, duration and symptoms.