UK weather forecast: Sunny spells with showers for most

Early rain on Thursday, occasionally heavy and persistent, in east and southeast England will linger across Wales and northwest England into the afternoon.

Showers will form across southern and southeastern England, and later the Midlands and East Anglia, as sunny spells develop into the afternoon.

These showers may be heavy and thundery at times.

Showers are likely to develop across Northern Ireland for the afternoon too, but in will be a dry day across much of Scotland with some good spells of warm sunshine, although with some coastal areas seeing rather persistent cloud and fog.

Highs of around 24°C.