'Uninformed' Donald Trump unaware UK was a nuclear power, new book claims

Donald Trump was unaware Britain was a nuclear power and came closer to withdrawing the US from Nato than is widely believed, according to leaks from a new book by his former national security advisor.

John Bolton, a staunch conservative and former UN ambassador who served for 17 months in the White House, said the president is "stunningly uninformed" in his new memoir, The Room Where It Happened.

Mr Bolton was fired by Mr Trump due to "strong disagreements".

The Times newspaper reported the book has been leaked to the media despite efforts by the Trump administration to block its publication which is planned for June 23.

A spokesperson for Mr Trump said the book should not be published as it contains "classified" information and to do so would be "unacceptable".