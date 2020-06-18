Advertisement

  1. ITV Report

What the papers say – June 18

The push to reopen schools and the potential benefits of vitamin D for Covid-19 sufferers are among an array of topics on the nation’s front pages.

The Times says a group of more than 1,600 paediatricians have demanded that schools reopen, warning longer closure will risk “scarring the life chances” of a generation.

The Daily Mirror echoes that theme with its own campaign to have schools open their doors again.

And The Daily Telegraph also looks at youth, with a warning from the Prince of Wales about the “devastation” young people face through unemployment due to the coronavirus.

The Daily Mail leads with a story saying vitamin D is the “new hope” in the battle against the coronavirus.

The Independent says the NHS tracing app “may not be ready until winter”.

And the Daily Star says hairdressers have been ordered to work without chatter as part of efforts to contain the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Metro shines a light on the £1 million paint job for Boris Johnson’s official jet.

The Guardian leads on the likely removal of a Cecil Rhodes statue at Oxford.

The Daily Express says there is “fury” over Government plans to cut scrap the triple lock guarantee on pensions, a story also featuring on the i.

And the Financial Times reports the United States has scuppered plans for a global digital tax.

