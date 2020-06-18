‘White Lives Matter’ sprayed on memorial to Arthur Ashe

A statue of Arthur Ashe, the African-American winner of three grand slams, has been vandalised with the words “White Lives Matter”.

Photos show the base of the monument in Richmond, Virginia, tagged with white spray paint and the words “white lives matter” as well as the initials “WLM.”

Those initials were then later painted over with “BLM.”

Richmond Police said they were alerted to the vandalism about 10.15am on Wednesday and said red paint on the statue was already being cleaned off by community members.