UK's coronavirus alert level reduced from level 4 to 3

Three of the five coronavirus alert levels in the UK. Credit: PA

The UK's coronavirus alert level has been reduced from level 4 to 3, the Department for Health confirmed. The chief medical officers of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland all recommended the level be reduced. Health Secretary Matt Hancock described the lowering as a "big moment for the country".

What does this mean? In practice, a reduction from level 4 to level 3 means coronavirus is deemed less of a threat to the UK public. The definition of level 4, which was the previous level across the country, says coronavirus "transmission is high or rising exponentially". Level 3's warning simply states that the Covid-10 epidemic is in "general circulation". In practical terms, this means there is a gradual relaxation of restrictions from Level 4.

Matt Hancock said the UK's coronavirus alert level reduction was a 'big moment for the country'. Credit: PA

We are seeing such moves being implemented in the four nations, with non-essential shops having already reopened or with plans to reopen. There has also been a slight relaxation of measures which means people can see family and loved ones. And there are plans in England to possibly open pubs, restaurants and leisure facilities like gyms and swimming pools in early July.

What are the alert levels? The coronavirus alert system has been put in place by the UK government to signify the threat to the country posed by the disease. There are five levels in the UK coronavirus alert system, with level five being the highest threat and level one being the lowest. The government's definition of the five levels are:

Level 1 - Covid-19 is not known to be present in the UK

Level 2 - Covid-19 is present in the UK, but the number of cases and transmission is low

Level 3 - A Covid-19 epidemic is in general circulation

Level 4 - A Covid-19 epidemic is in general circulation; transmission is high or rising exponentially

Level 5 - As level 4 and there is a material risk of healthcare services being overwhelmed

Level change 'big moment' for UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock said: “The UK moving to a lower alert level is a big moment for the country, and a real testament to the British people’s determination to beat this virus. “The government’s plan is working. Infection rates are rapidly falling, we have protected the NHS and, thanks to the hard work of millions in our health and social care services, we are getting the country back on her feet.” The level change comes following a recommendation from the chief medical officers of England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland. In a joint statement, they said: "There has been a steady decrease in cases we have seen in all four nations, and this continues. "It does not mean that the pandemic is over. The virus is still in general circulation, and localised outbreaks are likely to occur. "We have made progress against the virus thanks to the efforts of the public and we need the public to continue to follow the guidelines carefully to ensure this progress continues."

The UK Government's coronavirus alert system. Credit: PA

The relaxation of measures comes after the Office for National Statistics revealed on Thursday there had been a significant decrease in the number of people currently infected with coronavirus across the UK. They said an average of 33,000 people in private households had the disease at any given point between May 31 and June 13, which is the equivalent of 0.06% of the total population or around one in 1,700 people. The ONS said this was a “clear decrease” from the average of 149,000 people infected between May 3 and May 16, which was the equivalent of 0.27% of the population.